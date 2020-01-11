'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Gets Teaser Trailer for Epic Finale - Watch!

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Are you ready for the Crisis on Infinite Earths finale event?! Arrow star Stephen Amell shared the teaser trailer on Twitter on Friday (January 10). “Everything has to have an ending,” he captioned it. In the promo, Oliver gets ready for “the ultimate fight” against the Anti-Monitor. “It’s time to get your friends,” he’s told, [...] Are you ready for the Crisis on Infinite Earths finale event?! Arrow star Stephen Amell shared the teaser trailer on Twitter on Friday (January 10). “Everything has to have an ending,” he captioned it. In the promo, Oliver gets ready for “the ultimate fight” against the Anti-Monitor. “It’s time to get your friends,” he’s told, [...] 👓 View full article

