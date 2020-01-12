Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dwayne Johnson gets TV show based on his childhood

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is all set to revisit his childhood in a new television show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson says his ancestors were 'watching over' his 'magical' wedding [Video]Dwayne Johnson says his ancestors were 'watching over' his 'magical' wedding

The veteran actor secretly wed his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in August, but now he's spilling the beans on their private nuptials.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson lands new TV series inspired by childhood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC series, “Young Rock."
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.