How to Watch the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on TV and Online

E! Online Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Next stop? The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards! After one helluva Golden Globes, the stars continue chugging along the campaign trail at tonight's Critics Choice Awards. Now in its...
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:48

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Worst-dressed stars from Zendaya to Kristen Bell

Who missed the mark at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday? The night before Oscar nominations, stars got bogged down by massive sleeves on the carpet.
USATODAY.com

Billy Porter, Lucy Hale and More Stun in Minty Green Outfits at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Making a state-mint! The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards have officially kicked off, and Hollywood's latest and greatest are gracing the red carpet in fiery...
E! Online

