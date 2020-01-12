Gary Clark Jr. on "This Land"

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At 35 Gary Clark Jr. is still clearly uncomfortable being heralded as one of the best guitarists in a generation. He's played the White House, and toured with the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. This year his blues/rock album, "This Land," is up for four Grammy Awards. Kristine Johnson talks with the musician who describes himself as a "simple dude from Austin, Texas who picked up a guitar."


