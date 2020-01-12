Global  

Gary Clark Jr. on "This Land"

CBS News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
At 35 Gary Clark Jr. is still clearly uncomfortable being heralded as one of the best guitarists in a generation. He's played the White House, and toured with the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. This year his blues/rock album, "This Land," is up for four Grammy Awards. Kristine Johnson talks with the musician who describes himself as a "simple dude from Austin, Texas who picked up a guitar."
