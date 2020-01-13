Global  

Renee Zellweger Takes Home Best Actress Award for 'Judy' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Monday, 13 January 2020
Renee Zellweger is one of the night’s big winners! The 50-year-old actress took home the award for Best Actress for her role in Judy at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger “I feel so lucky [...]
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:47

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards [Video]Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards

A presenter at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lucy Hale says she's her own best - and worst - critic.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published

Nico Santos Talks Critics' Choice Nomination [Video]Nico Santos Talks Critics' Choice Nomination

"Superstore" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Nico Santos say he feels like it's a fluke to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Award two years in a row. Plus, he shares his excitement to see his friends..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published


Alex Borstein Gives the Best Speech About Carbs at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Carbs are life and Alex Borstein knows it. The 48-year-old actress is taking home the award tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic...
E! Online

Eddie Murphy Feels Like the ''Luckiest Person'' After Accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award

Eddie Murphy is going home a winner! The legendary comedian took home the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. While up on...
E! Online

