Camila Mendes Teases What's to Come For Veronica When 'Riverdale' Returns

Just Jared Jr Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Camila Mendes is giving fans some little hints about what’s ahead on Riverdale, when the series returns next week…at least for Veronica Lodge. Speaking with People, the 25-year-old actress dished that there’s “a lot coming” for Veronica. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Mendes “There’s gonna be some news about somebody in the [...]
