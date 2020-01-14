Global  

Patrick Stewart Honored at Hand & Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It was a big day for Sir Patrick Stewart! The 79-year-old Star Trek: Picard star was honored with a hand & footprint ceremony on Monday (January 13) outside of TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Stewart “I’m still not really believing any of it,” Patrick joked [...]
News video: Sir Patrick Stewart Handprint And Footprint Ceremony Full Video

Sir Patrick Stewart Handprint And Footprint Ceremony Full Video 25:35

 http://www.maximotv.com || 4K footage: Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart handprint and footprint ceremony with Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Sunny Ozell, Ellen K, Rick Berman, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on January 13, 2020 #StarTrek ||...

