Queen Elizabeth II Respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wish to Lead Independent Life

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Issuing a rare statement after two-hour summit at royal residence Sandringham Estate, the British monarch expresses her full support on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News 02:20

 Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News

Oscar nominations are in, and Queen Elizabeth shows her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here are all the top news stories you need to know about for Monday, January 13th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:26Published

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry miles apart as they start independent life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting their new independent life thousands of miles apart, as Meghan flew back to Canada and Harry stayed in England. 
FOXNews.com

Royal Fans Are Noticing Something About Queen Elizabeth's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Statement

Fans of the royals are noticing one big thing about Queen Elizabeth‘s statement regarding Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s desire to separate from...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Queen Elizabeth II Respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wish to Lead Independent Life https://t.co/vheFUPQAFg https://t.co/CSyo2xQOpg 3 hours ago

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @dailyblastlive: Queen Elizabeth II says she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan remained "full-time working Members of the R… 9 hours ago

dailyblastlive

Daily Blast LIVE Queen Elizabeth II says she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan remained "full-time working Members of t… https://t.co/hZbldlbJCr 9 hours ago

Evelyn24287876

Evelyn RT @thejournal_ie: Queen Elizabeth says she 'respects and understands' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from royal fa… 11 hours ago

unbnewyork

UNB! News NY/Tri-State Queen Elizabeth II said Monday she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan to remain "full-time working Memb… https://t.co/GWdHdqKAAP 12 hours ago

unbnetwork

Ultrasonic News Bulletin Queen Elizabeth II said Monday she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan to remain "full-time working Memb… https://t.co/dxf5Atn6EF 12 hours ago

thejournal_ie

TheJournal.ie Queen Elizabeth says she 'respects and understands' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from roy… https://t.co/ItnDWpdGLE 12 hours ago

