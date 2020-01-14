Global  

UK PM Johnson proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is considering a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben to chime on Jan. 31, the day that the country is due to leave the European Union.
