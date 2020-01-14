Global  

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep their royal titles as Duke, Duchess of Sussex?

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they "intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family" has left the world with many lingering questions -- a notable one being whether they will renounce their royal titles.
News video: Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' 00:32

 Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...

Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family [Video]Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

The Prime Minister refuses to answer a question about the royal family when asked during his visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast. Senior royals had a crisis meeting following the news that the Duke and..

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis..

The Royal cash machines? PR experts predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become world's highest-earning celebrity couple

The Royal cash machines? PR experts predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become world's highest-earning celebrity coupleHarry and Meghan could become the world's highest-earning celebrity couple – with riches stretching to a billion dollars within a decade, PR experts predicted...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wish Kate Middleton a Happy Birthday, Despite the Royal Drama

Today is Kate Middleton‘s 38th birthday and, despite the drama going on within the royal family this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished her a happy...
