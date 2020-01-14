Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep their royal titles as Duke, Duchess of Sussex?
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they "intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family" has left the world with many lingering questions -- a notable one being whether they will renounce their royal titles.
Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...
The Prime Minister refuses to answer a question about the royal family when asked during his visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast. Senior royals had a crisis meeting following the news that the Duke and..
