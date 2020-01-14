'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker for six installments throughout the long-running "Star Wars" movie series has deleted his Facebook account, criticizing the company's policy on political ads -- while adding that patriotism and truthfulness are more important than profits.
Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday. Facebook data shows that President Trump spent around $90,000 that day. President Trump, via Twitter Michael Bloomberg, via Twitter Of...
Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..
