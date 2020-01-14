Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker for six installments throughout the long-running "Star Wars" movie series has deleted his Facebook account, criticizing the company's policy on political ads -- while adding that patriotism and truthfulness are more important than profits.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day 01:09

 Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday. Facebook data shows that President Trump spent around $90,000 that day. President Trump, via Twitter Michael Bloomberg, via Twitter Of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook changes approach to political ads [Video]Facebook changes approach to political ads

Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Facebook Changes Approach To Political Ads [Video]Facebook Changes Approach To Political Ads

Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political AdsMark Hamill in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (via StarWars.com) Mark Hamill has quit Facebook over the company’s political ads policy. In a Sunday tweet,...
geek.com Also reported by •SifyUSATODAY.comazcentral.comBusiness InsiderMashableThe VergeWorldNewsAceShowbiz

Arizona store gives ‘Star Wars’ record back to Mark Hamill

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record. Actor Mark Hamill is...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

lrmortensen

try @clouthub 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads https://t.co/1VTJF9L5IM The arrogance to think anyo… https://t.co/S60nl2v4hk 29 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads https://t.co/5eV5PEDi8R 36 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/oeIcj2klLR https://t.co/NowZtifRxL 39 minutes ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Mark Hamill deletes the Facebook account. #MarkHamill #Facebook #TellyChakkar https://t.co/9HJKGxcJ0n 2 hours ago

schestowitz

Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) ● NEWS ● #indiapost #Surveillance #Privacy#StarWars icon Mark Hamill deletes #Facebook account https://t.co/d2MdGTpNgQ 4 hours ago

saldestro

salvodestro RT @Bruno_J_Navarro: On Sunday, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill took to Twitter to announce that he would be deleting his Facebook account in pr… 17 hours ago

Bruno_J_Navarro

Bruno J. Navarro On Sunday, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill took to Twitter to announce that he would be deleting his Facebook account in… https://t.co/6M4KuydDMH 17 hours ago

deanroon

Dean Roon Mark Hamill joins critics in deleting Facebook, condemning Zuckerberg: The Force is not with Facebook.  On Sunday,… https://t.co/bEw8ZwKpsK 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.