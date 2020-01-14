Global  

Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett Johanson. Monday went well for Scarlett, surely. On one hand, she got two acting nominations for the Academy Awards and on the other, her new look and a new trailer from her upcoming movie 'Black Widow' was released, according to...
News video: BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. 01:37

 BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look Release Date: May 1st, 2020 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

Scarlett Johansson is Back in Action in New 'Black Widow' Trailer - Watch!

Marvel has released the second trailer for the upcoming Black Widow! The upcoming movie will be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four...
Just Jared

