"Morbius" - cast: Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton

Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson!
Release Date: July 31, 2020
Morbius is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with...
Jared Harris, Jared Leto, Matt Smith and more star in this new trailer for 'Morbius'. Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with..
Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 02:45Published