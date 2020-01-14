Global  

Mark Hamill deletes his Facebook account over political ads

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): American actor Mark Hamill has deleted his Facebook account and criticised the company's policy on political advertisements.
News video: Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account 00:27

 Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy. Hamill took to Twitter to accuse Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.” “I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” Hamill...

Facebook: Star Wars' Mark Hamill deletes account over political ads

Mark Hamill accuses the social network of putting profits before truthfulness.
BBC News

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'· Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday. · The "Star Wars" star said he was protesting Facebook's decision to...
Business Insider

