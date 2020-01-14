Global  

Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement

ContactMusic Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
News video: Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement

Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement 01:06

 Allison Janney has confirmed Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett.

Recent related news from verified sources

Anna Faris is engaged, says co-star Allison Janney

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Actor Allison Janney has confirmed that her 'Mom' costar Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett who is an American...
Sify Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily Caller

