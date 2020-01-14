Global  

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split After Over 8 Years of Dating (Report)

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A report has emerged suggesting Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after almost a decade of dating. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us Weekly. The pair were first linked in September of 2011, and rumors that [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split


Extra

Vanessa Hudgens Takes Out the Trash On Heels of Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens needed a clean slate in both her love life and her kitchen -- so she took care of both in one fell swoop ... kicking all that trash to the curb....
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

neurotichour

Kristina RT @betchesluvthis: me: goes years without thinking about Vanessa Hudgens also me: literally crying at work because Vanessa Hudgens and Au… 2 seconds ago

shawoIzen

mark has 43 credits on komca told my grandma Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up....she- https://t.co/7cUGJm0ObJ 2 seconds ago

dvnielah

🦋 𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚒 ⁷ 🦋 RT @migrainedun: vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up so it‘s officially true that real love doesn‘t exist https://t.co/SFRZJg8fbA 3 seconds ago

agbsalvatore_

Laura⚘ RT @kathleen_hanley: me the rest of the day after finding out vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up even though i don’t personally kno… 3 seconds ago

stefanie_parish

stef RT @makalapua24: me: *goes on Twitter* twitter: *trending* austin butler & vanessa hudgens me: oh they must’ve got engaged! the second i… 4 seconds ago

westerosgenius

Cass RT @thefIoridaprjec: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler really broke up after 9 years. No one talk to me, I’m mourning. https://t.co/dRIG66A… 5 seconds ago

thelordheadass

Bitchbaby RT @covisnky: vanessa hudgens and austin butler just broke up https://t.co/ePKkBeEWLh 5 seconds ago

jessalyn_moreno

Jessalyn☼ RT @KaiiStarr: Austin Butler really wasted 9 YEARS of my good sis Vanessa Hudgens time😐 9 YEARS & HIS BONY ASS COULDNT EVEN GET DOWN ON 1 K… 5 seconds ago

