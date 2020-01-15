Global  

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Offer Clashing Accounts When Asked About Controversial 2018 Meeting

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
CNN's 2020 Democratic Debate took a dramatic turn when Senators *Bernie Sanders* and *Elizabeth Warren* were asked to give their sides of the story surrounding their fateful conversation back in 2018.
News video: Sanders said a woman could NOT win

Sanders said a woman could NOT win 00:39

 On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn&apos;t get elected President.

Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Meeting One Last Time Before Iowa Caucuses

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.

Sanders and Warren Clash Over Disputed Remark on a Woman’s Electability

At the Democratic debate in Iowa, Bernie Sanders strongly denied that he told Elizabeth Warren in a private 2018 meeting that he did not think a woman could win...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comReuters India

Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House

The opening stage of the debate focused on which candidate could best handle overseas conflicts as commander in chief, but the rift between Bernie Sanders and...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mediaite

vtavaresl

Vitor Tavares Lima RT @nytimes: Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spoke the most in tonight's #DemDebate. Amy Klobuchar, who's looking to gain ground before… 3 seconds ago

MaidenOils

Joe Rye RT @SteveGuest: At the end of the debate, Bernie Sanders reached out to shake hands with Elizabeth Warren and Warren just rejected it. AWK… 4 seconds ago

Leah_CBR

Leah Dwyer RT @CalebJHull: Right after the debate ended, Bernie Sanders extended his hand for a handshake and Elizabeth Warren straight up rejected hi… 5 seconds ago

kactuzzz

chonky elizabeth warren's team accusing bernie sanders of saying a sexist comment right before a huge debate is... sketchy… https://t.co/juGpAjbf6Y 7 seconds ago

judlew

Judith Lewis Mernit RT @leahmcelrath: Elizabeth Warren tried to talk with Bernie Sanders after the #DemocraticDebate ended. He literally turned his back on he… 7 seconds ago

Wendy59649498

Wendy RT @GOPLeader: Perhaps Joe Biden should pledge to not campaign while his fellow Democrat candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren,… 8 seconds ago

public_jq

JQ Public RT @Nationalist_KAG: I can’t stand Bernie Sanders. I totally detest Elizabeth Warren. I loathe Pete Buttigieg. I get annoyed every time… 8 seconds ago

ginafish54

gina fischer RT @tomwatson: Bernie Sanders is every older man telling a younger woman the big chair is not ready for a female occupant. And Elizabeth W… 8 seconds ago

