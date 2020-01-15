Global  

CNN’s David Axelrod Pans Joe Biden’s Debate Performance: ‘Very Much Sort of Low Energy’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In the round-up after the first Democratic primary debate of 2020, CNN panelists David Axelrod and Nia-Malika Henderson both panned former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance. After praising Sen. Elizabeth Warren for having her “best debate,” Axelrod turned to the former vice president. And while the former Obama campaign strategist praised Biden’s strong closing statement, […]
