CNN’s Van Jones Buries 2020 Field After Debate: ‘Nothing I Saw Tonight Would Be Able to Take Donald Trump Out’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
CNN's *Van Jones* tonight said he was dispirited by the Democratic debate and that nothing he saw from any of the candidates looked like any of them could beat President *Donald Trump*.
News video: President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa

President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa 01:19

 As Democrats prepare for their last debate before primary voting begins, President Donald Trump is in a nearby battleground state rallying his supporters.

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump [Video]Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White..

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings [Video]White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings. According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the..

Why many Democrats have supported the USMCA deal

Democrats on the debate stage in Iowa said President Donald Trump’s renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada is marginally better than the agreement...
PolitiFact

CNN Debate Moderator Abby Phillip Doesn’t Accept Bernie’s Denial That He Said Women Can’t Win in 2020

CNN moderator Abby Phillip addressed the elephant in the room at the January Democratic debate on Tuesday night — the disputed claim that Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Mediaite

