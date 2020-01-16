Global  

Chris Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway Renew Rivalry in Epic Fight Over Impeachment: ‘You Want That Moment to Go Viral’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
CNN host Chris Cuomo and presidential spokesperson Kellyanne Conway reprised their ongoing, fractious on-air relationship in a long, rambling segment where almost no actual questions were answered and instead the pair talked past each other to score points with their respective constituencies. Cuomo continues to bring Conway on air long after other news programs have […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Promises More Safety Measures For Communities Targeted By Bias Crimes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Promises More Safety Measures For Communities Targeted By Bias Crimes 00:49

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling to earmark more money to protect communities better since a vicious attack on a synagogue and other anti-Semitic attacks. CBSN New York's Chris Wragge reports.

Kellyanne Conway slammed Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan

Kellyanne Conway slammed Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:08Published

Kellyanne Conway says she'll she'll show up at hearing if Schiff testifies

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she will show up at impeachment hearing if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff testifies.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she will show up at impeachment hearing if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff testifies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Cuomo Calls Out ‘Trump Triple Step’ on Shifting Justifications for Soleimani Airstrike: ‘Lie, Deny, Defy’

CNN host Chris Cuomo called out the “Trump triple step” of constantly shifting explanations and responses about the SU airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani,...
Mediaite

Chris Cuomo Delivers Stinging Monologue: ‘Serial Liar’ Trump Can’t Blame Iran Attack on Obama, Congress Must Put ‘Country Before Party’

Chris Cuomo delivered a pointed argument on his Wednesday night show that called out President Donald Trump’s lack of credibility and overall strategy with...
Mediaite


deplorablepup

deplorablepup RT @bsmitch007: "Let's not get in the weeds of the past" Chris Cuomo to Kellyanne Conway when she questioned him about the media being wron… 1 minute ago

OccupyDemocrat1

Dont Boo. Vote! RT @rath_22: The***is nuts! Kellyanne Conway short-circuits as CNN’s Chris Cuomo starts stating facts about impeachment trial https://… 4 minutes ago

NewYorkPhotoGal

City Photographer 🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @Rigel9000: Why does Chris Cuomo put Kellyanne Conway on his show to answer serious questions with lies and laughs ? #CNN https://t.… 7 minutes ago

WhyFactsMatter

Susanne Moore @WuWei2019 Agree! Side note: I don't watch Chris Cuomo's Closing Argument show, but it was on when flipping to CNN… https://t.co/2MKgEV7ENk 8 minutes ago

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Chris Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway Renew Rivalry in Epic Fight Over Impeachment: ‘You Want That Mome… https://t.co/qsxs0inad2 14 minutes ago

FinnVanWilder

FVW RT @Roshan_Rinaldi: Sputtering and stuttering: Kellyanne Conway short-circuits as CNN’s Chris Cuomo starts stating facts about impeachment… 40 minutes ago

stillost

John Polwrek RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway Renew Pointless Rivalry in Epic, Trainwreck Fight Over Trump's Impeachment: 'You Want That Mome… 49 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Chris Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway Renew Pointless Rivalry in Epic, Trainwreck Fight Over Trump's Impeachment: 'You Want… https://t.co/i98lIyIqUh 1 hour ago

