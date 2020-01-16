Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Guns Akimbo" - cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rhys Darby, Ned Dennehy, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright

AceShowbiz Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Guns Akimbo - cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rhys Darby, Ned Dennehy, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright*Release date :* February 28, 2020
*Synopsis :* Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving 02:17

 Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stevilempire71

Stevil RT @KillerfromSpace: GUNS AKIMBO pitting a very confused Daniel Radcliffe against a very violent, kickass Samara Weaving already wins best… 12 hours ago

KillerfromSpace

Killer Horror Critic GUNS AKIMBO pitting a very confused Daniel Radcliffe against a very violent, kickass Samara Weaving already wins be… https://t.co/B0KMryi6di 15 hours ago

Twopoint0F

TwoPoint0_Filmz #TwoPoint0FilmzMostAnticipatedIndieFilmzof2020 Guns Akimbo FEB 28,2020(release date just announced) Can’t wait for… https://t.co/UwbHpPEpiP 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.