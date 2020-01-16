Global  

BREAKING: US Government Accountability Office Finds Trump Administration Illegally Withheld Ukraine Aid

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO) concluded on Thursday that the Trump administration illegally withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to advance his own policy. “In the summer of 2019, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld from obligation funds appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for security assistance to Ukraine,” […]
News video: Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law 01:16

 A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Trump administration didn&apos;t have a legal reason to delay the Ukrainian security aid.

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog [Video]White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law [Video]Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that..

Read The Report To Congress About How Trump Broke Budget Law On Ukraine

Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked a federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, to assess whether Trump's actions last year had broken a law on handling...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comReutersReuters IndiaCBC.ca

Trump impeachment trial opens as watchdog faults White House on Ukraine

The assessment from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) was a setback for Mr. Trump, but it was unclear if it would figure in his trial in the...
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPRReutersReuters India

