BREAKING: US Government Accountability Office Finds Trump Administration Illegally Withheld Ukraine Aid
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO) concluded on Thursday that the Trump administration illegally withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to advance his own policy. “In the summer of 2019, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld from obligation funds appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for security assistance to Ukraine,” […]
Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked a federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, to assess whether Trump's actions last year had broken a law on handling... NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com •Reuters •Reuters India •CBC.ca
The assessment from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) was a setback for Mr. Trump, but it was unclear if it would figure in his trial in the... Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times •NPR •Reuters •Reuters India
