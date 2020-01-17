Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

People Sign Petition for Wendy Williams' Firing After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The 55-year-old TV host spoke about the Oscar-nominated actor in a recent episode of her talk show, 'The *Wendy Williams* Show', mocking the 'Joker' star's 'hare lip, cleft lip, palate.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Wendy Williams Apologizes For Cleft Lip Comments

Wendy Williams Apologizes For Cleft Lip Comments 01:13

 ET Canada has latest on Wendy Williams’ apology after she mocked those with cleft lips and palates while speaking about the scar on Joaquin Phoenix’s upper lip.

Recent related news from verified sources

Wendy Williams apologises after crudely mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘cleft lip’ live on air

Wendy Williams has been caught in a crossfire of criticism after crudely mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s “cleft lip” after saying she finds him “oddly...
PinkNews

Wendy Williams apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix 'cleft lip' comments

Wendy Williams apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix 'cleft lip' comments(CNN)After being slammed for appearing to mock those with cleft lips and palates, Wendy Williams has apologized. The daytime talk show host ran afoul of some...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_delcine

Delcine Pass that petition my way please!! She’s sooo annoying 😒https://t.co/ytLINS7Zde 47 minutes ago

bartonrod

Rod Barton RT @aceshowbiz: People Sign Petition for Wendy Williams' Firing After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip https://t.co/ISS6LQHodM https://t… 1 hour ago

EricAbercrumbie

P Eric Abercrumbie More Than 30K People Sign Petition To 'Get Wendy Williams Fired' #SmartNews https://t.co/7gPV4DTDup 1 hour ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz People Sign Petition for Wendy Williams' Firing After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip https://t.co/ISS6LQHodM https://t.co/fwoBze3lie 2 hours ago

Bame_17

B Marie✨ I hope the ones that care about humans of all kinds go and sign this. NOBODY should be made fun of when someone is… https://t.co/AnmJvmf8J0 3 hours ago

Stormymoon999

BrainStorm RT @Power1051: Over 30,000 people want more than an apology from #WendyWilliams after she mocked #JoaquinPhoenix's cleft palate facial sca… 3 hours ago

LokiTheWolfman

_Lucky_Z RT @StrongFree67: Hey Bomber Nation Please take a few seconds & sign this petition. Recently @WendyWilliams made fun of people with cle… 4 hours ago

KarlaCamilaLove

YAS BOOBOO 🥀💋🖤🦋🌸 RT @shineurlight97: PLEASE SIGN the PETITION!! Almost 40K people have already signed to get Wendy Williams fired. She has been also accusin… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.