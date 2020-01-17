Delcine Pass that petition my way please!! She’s sooo annoying 😒https://t.co/ytLINS7Zde 47 minutes ago Rod Barton RT @aceshowbiz: People Sign Petition for Wendy Williams' Firing After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip https://t.co/ISS6LQHodM https://t… 1 hour ago P Eric Abercrumbie More Than 30K People Sign Petition To 'Get Wendy Williams Fired' #SmartNews https://t.co/7gPV4DTDup 1 hour ago AceShowbiz People Sign Petition for Wendy Williams' Firing After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip https://t.co/ISS6LQHodM https://t.co/fwoBze3lie 2 hours ago B Marie✨ I hope the ones that care about humans of all kinds go and sign this. NOBODY should be made fun of when someone is… https://t.co/AnmJvmf8J0 3 hours ago BrainStorm RT @Power1051: Over 30,000 people want more than an apology from #WendyWilliams after she mocked #JoaquinPhoenix's cleft palate facial sca… 3 hours ago _Lucky_Z RT @StrongFree67: Hey Bomber Nation Please take a few seconds & sign this petition. Recently @WendyWilliams made fun of people with cle… 4 hours ago YAS BOOBOO 🥀💋🖤🦋🌸 RT @shineurlight97: PLEASE SIGN the PETITION!! Almost 40K people have already signed to get Wendy Williams fired. She has been also accusin… 5 hours ago