Meghan Markle Drives to Airport in Canada to Pick Up Friend Amid Royal Family Drama

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) is getting in some friend time amid turbulence with the royal family. The 38-year-old royal was spotted heading out to Victoria International Airport on Thursday afternoon (January 16) in the driver’s seat of a Land Rover Discovery to pick up her close friend Heather Dorak in Canada, as [...]
News video: Who Will Be Baby Archie’s Playmates As Meghan and Harry Look to Split Time Between North America and the U.K.?

Who Will Be Baby Archie’s Playmates As Meghan and Harry Look to Split Time Between North America and the U.K.? 01:12

 As the dust settles in the whole “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step back as senior members of the royal family”, Hello had some time to imagine what life for baby Archie would be like as the family splits their time between North America and the UK. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit [Video]Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit

Samantha Markle thinks it was Duchess Meghan's decision for her and Prince Harry to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family.

This is Where the Royal Family Gets Their Money From [Video]This is Where the Royal Family Gets Their Money From

The members of British royal family seem to live a luxurious lifestyle. But how do they actually pay for all of it? Well, they actually get their money from different income streams.Buzz60’s Susana..

Meghan Markle Reportedly Returns to Canada While Prince Harry Stays in England to Deal With Royal Family Drama

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry are reportedly spending time apart to take care of their responsibilities. Meghan has returned to...
Breaking down the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they're stepping back as “senior” members of the British royal family

Yesterday, January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of House Sussex (for now, anyway), announced that they will be stepping back as “senior” members...
