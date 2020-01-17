Meghan Markle Drives to Airport in Canada to Pick Up Friend Amid Royal Family Drama
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) is getting in some friend time amid turbulence with the royal family. The 38-year-old royal was spotted heading out to Victoria International Airport on Thursday afternoon (January 16) in the driver’s seat of a Land Rover Discovery to pick up her close friend Heather Dorak in Canada, as [...]
As the dust settles in the whole “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step back as senior members of the royal family”, Hello had some time to imagine what life for baby Archie would be like as the family splits their time between North America and the UK. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.