Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on 'The Simpsons'

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Hank Azaria is taking a step back from one of his roles on The Simpsons. The voice actor will no longer portray Apu, the show’s Indian Kwik-E-Mart proprietor who has been a part of the series since its first season. “All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some [...]
Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

The voice actor is stepping away from a character who has been criticized as a racial stereotype, but it is unclear whether the convenience-store owner is being...
NYTimes.com

Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons

The long-running animated series came under intense scrutiny in recent years after Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu highlighted the...
Hindu

Tweets about this

nytimes

The New York Times Hank Azaria said he will no longer provide the voice for Apu on “The Simpsons” https://t.co/jQcTGvITYR 23 seconds ago

808Vader

Darth Vader ® This is outrage. It’s not controversial or racist. Apu is apu dafuq Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu o… https://t.co/Lz7HPA2Hls 31 seconds ago

kevin_video

Derek B 🍁 RT @ComicBook: After more than 30 seasons, #HankAzaria will no longer voice #Apu on #TheSimpsons: https://t.co/KmKnutp73r https://t.co/Lec5… 1 minute ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons after 30 years... but will continue to voice various other cha… https://t.co/DTrhnXVkSe 2 minutes ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ "Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons" https://t.co/xNXNVKZkVO 3 minutes ago

BadBoySmokey

Smokey Lyone🦁🚬 RT @IGN: Long-time Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria will no longer be the voice of Apu. https://t.co/wg4k1riz5t https://t.co/cdAnSai4f1 4 minutes ago

indigo_alex

Alex RT @calgarysun: Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu on 'The Simpsons' https://t.co/iQn7NEsfdO #ApuNahasapeemapetilon https://t.co/yj8gT86X… 5 minutes ago

caro2punto0

Caro💜 Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on The Simpsons https://t.co/FUF7kOxxkU 7 minutes ago

