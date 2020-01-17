Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Hank Azaria is taking a step back from one of his roles on The Simpsons. The voice actor will no longer portray Apu, the show’s Indian Kwik-E-Mart proprietor who has been a part of the series since its first season. “All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some [...] 👓 View full article

