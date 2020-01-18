Global  

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Joins Trump’s Defense Team

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment communications team, will be part of the defense for his Senate trial, according to several Washington, D.C.-based news outlets.
 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

