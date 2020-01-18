Watch: Here’s A Full Breakdown Of Eminem + Juice WRLD’s GODZILLA Collaboration
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Eminem did the most by shocking fans with his new Music to Be Murdered By surprise album and even more with his posthumous Juice WRLD “Godzilla” collaboration. Hours after the song’s release, there’s already a breakdown behind the lyrics. Watch and comment below! It’s been just over one month since Chicago rapper Juice […]
Eminem Drops Surprise Album
‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan. 17, Eminem released his
11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did
so without any warning, similar
to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by
a number of artists,...