George Conway Rips Trump Legal Team in Op-Ed: Dershowitz Unhelpful, ‘Can’t Comprehend’ Why Starr’s There

Mediaite Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
*George Conway*, in a new Washington Post op-ed, ripped President *Donald Trump's* legal defense for bringing in people who are doubtful to be very "helpful" to his case.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:05

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday [Video]Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday

Natalie Brand reports Friday morning, President Trump added attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his legal defense team.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

With Starr and Dershowitz, Trump is giving legal team a celebrity cast

President Donald Trump has asked former independent counsel Ken Starr and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz to join his defense team for the Senate impeachment...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.comMediaiteCBC.caReutersJapan Today

George Conway Rips ‘Utterly Shameless’ Trump Lawyers in Rare TV Appearance: ‘Treating the Senate Like They’re Morons’

Conservative lawyer George Conway tore into the arguments made by White House lawyers at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on CNN.
Mediaite

bigredsv

Steve RT @Mediaite: George Conway Rips 'Utterly Shameless' Trump Lawyers in Rare TV Appearance: 'Treating the Senate Like They're Morons' https:/… 1 minute ago

zipillinois

Illinois RT @JujuJudge: George Conway Rips 'Utterly Shameless' Trump Lawyers in Rare TV Appearance: 'Treating the Senate Like They're Morons' http… 3 minutes ago

ChristineEliaz

Christine RT @knittingknots: Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they… 9 minutes ago

kenwah

Ken RT @tlrd: George Conway Rips Trump Lawyers, GOP Senators Over Impeachment Proceedings: ‘Treating the American Public Like They’re Morons’ —… 10 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are… https://t.co/9BQ5d3iNfR 10 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone George Conway Rips 'Utterly Shameless' Trump Lawyers on CNN #MidnightMoscowMitch , the #ShamTrial and the… https://t.co/Ex5DuyOsp8 12 minutes ago

TheDailyResist

Daily Resist George Conway Rips Trump Lawyers, GOP Senators Over Impeachment Proceedings: ‘Treating the American Public Like The… https://t.co/3jn8zF0zs9 16 minutes ago

ozonkwo

Ezenwa Kellyane Conway works for Trump and defends him publicly everyday, while her husband George Conway detests Trump a… https://t.co/11aOhWPPl2 16 minutes ago

