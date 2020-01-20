'Schitt's Creek' Cast Walks Carpet Together at SAG Awards 2020!
Monday, 20 January 2020 () The stars of the series Schitt’s Creek hit the carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In attendance at the event were Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Sarah Levy, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, and Dustin Milligan. Catherine also has an [...]
Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez all sported bombshell gowns at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Johansson, who was nominated for two gongs for both Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, opted for a plunging dark green satin gown to walk the red carpet with fiance...