Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The hip-hop community knows the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Everyone from actress Halle Berry and DJ Khaled to rap veteran Ja Rule have acknowledged the iconic leader’s national holiday. Look and comment below!



The post Halle Berry, DJ Khaled, Ja Rule, Royce Da 5’9 + Hip-Hop Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day W/ Throwback Memories + Inspirational Posts appeared first on . The hip-hop community knows the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Everyone from actress Halle Berry and DJ Khaled to rap veteran Ja Rule have acknowledged the iconic leader’s national holiday. Look and comment below!The post Halle Berry, DJ Khaled, Ja Rule, Royce Da 5’9 + Hip-Hop Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day W/ Throwback Memories + Inspirational Posts appeared first on . 👓 View full article

