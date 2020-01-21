Mitt Romney Hits Democrats For ‘Outrage’ on Impeachment Rules
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned Senate Democrats that playing into faux outrage will not benefit their case for impeachment while also stating that he will vote against amendments Tuesday calling for witnesses ahead of the rules being finalized and voted on. Romney dismissed both of the concerns over the changes to that of the time […]
Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is not fair. Jonah Green reports.