Mitt Romney Hits Democrats For ‘Outrage’ on Impeachment Rules

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned Senate Democrats that playing into faux outrage will not benefit their case for impeachment while also stating that he will vote against amendments Tuesday calling for witnesses ahead of the rules being finalized and voted on. Romney dismissed both of the concerns over the changes to that of the time […]
News video: Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up'

Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up' 02:29

 Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is not fair. Jonah Green reports.

Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on Republican majority denying amendments to impeachment trial rules Tuesday (1-21-2020)

GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses [Video]GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses

GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry.

Partisan Rules Debate Rages as Senate Opens Trump Impeachment Trial

Republicans made last-minute changes to the rules to placate moderates, but Democrats called them an outrage.
NYTimes.com

Democrats decry McConnell's impeachment rules as 'coverup'

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol. Democrats objected...
CTV News

