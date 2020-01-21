Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ousted Grammys CEO has fired back at the Recording Academy with a complaint claiming she was retaliated against after reporting she was subjected to sexual harassment and gender discrimination during her six-month tenure. Lawyers for Deborah Dugan, who the academy placed on administrative leave last week, filed a discrimination complaint […]
Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation
