Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ousted Grammys CEO has fired back at the Recording Academy with a complaint claiming she was retaliated against after reporting she was subjected to sexual harassment and gender discrimination during her six-month tenure. Lawyers for Deborah Dugan, who the academy placed on administrative leave last week, filed a discrimination complaint […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan claims she was ousted after reporting harassment

The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay...
FOXNews.com

Grammys CEO ousted 10 days before awards show

Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of The Recording Academy, has been fired less than two weeks before the Grammys TV award show. Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr....
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.