Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sophie Turner wants to be in 'Lizzie McGuire' revival

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) "Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner wants to join the reboot of "Lizzie McGuire" as Miranda.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role 01:00

 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner would love to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' revival as the "new Miranda" when the show returns from its break.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role [Video]Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role Turner has revealed she would love to play the role of Miranda when the Disney+ revival gets back on track after being put on hold. Sophie Turner, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:46Published

'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival [Video]'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival

'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from the show's revival at Disney+.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sophie Turner Wants to Save the Lizzie McGuire Revival and Play Miranda

Sophie Turner is just like you. The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram to not only brag about seeing Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 SAG Awards, but also...
E! Online

Sophie Turner Publicly Implores for a 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

The 'Game of Thrones' alum reaches out to producers of the revamped series via Instagram as she is keen on portraying Hilary Duff's onscreen best friend Miranda...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role - Sophie Turner wants to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot. The 23-year-old… https://t.co/BoCYtl7I9S 4 seconds ago

my929

My 92.9 Sophie Turner Wants To Join 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival On Disney+ https://t.co/qrI31CPowf 17 seconds ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Sophie Turner Wants To Be Lizzie McGuire‘s Best Friend In The Disney+ Reboot https://t.co/a7Xq6ozU4A 27 minutes ago

unCrazedUK

unCrazed Sophie Turner wants to play 'Miranda' in 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot! https://t.co/OONYfUG8td 1 hour ago

Z100NewYork

Z100 New York #SophieTurner Wants To Join #LizzieMcGuire Revival On Disney+ 😱 https://t.co/UqYpPwaYfg https://t.co/fqNiuEDtOj 2 hours ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Sophie Turner wants to be in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival https://t.co/j9AErwuR9n https://t.co/Fg55KuZEAW 3 hours ago

J14Magazine

J-14 Magazine “I am your new Miranda. 'Lizzie McGuire' people, please reach out to me.” Sophie Turner wants to join the cast for… https://t.co/NkeE8duX0T 3 hours ago

CaoimheJEM

Caoimhe RT @DailyMailCeleb: Sophie Turner reveals she wants to play Miranda in the delayed Lizzie McGuire revival series https://t.co/2HWG2w0KlP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.