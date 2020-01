Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Terry Jones, the co-founder of Monty Python, passed away at the age of 77. He was also a beloved comedian, screenwriter, and film director throughout his decades-long career in the spotlight. “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” his family said in a statement to [...] 👓 View full article