Meghan Markle's 'Final Straw' Revealed - Find Out What Reportedly Caused 'Megxit'

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The “final straw” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly been revealed in what ultimately caused them to want to separate from the royals and become financially independent. According to TMZ, after Archie‘s birth in May of 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to be especially private with him, which did not sit [...] 👓 View full article

