Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Goes Off on ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’ After Fox and Friends Airs Attack Ad

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump fired back at Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg in response to his new campaign ad slamming the president’s behavior as “erratic and out of control” on Fox and Friends. Co-host Brian Kilmeade then interviewed Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign manager Kevin Sheekey who proceeded to take aim at Trump’s military accomplishments and why Bloomberg would […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown'

Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown' 00:35

 President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Worries Trump Won’t Win [Video]Tucker Carlson Worries Trump Won’t Win

The Fox News host seems to be losing hope in Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:38Published

GOP Group Launches Anti-Trump Ads On Fox [Video]GOP Group Launches Anti-Trump Ads On Fox

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, an anti-Trump Republican group is launching ads advocating a fair Senate trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox & Friends Airs Brutal Bloomberg Ad Highlighting Trump’s ‘Erratic and Out of Control ‘Attacks’ on the Military

Fox News’ Fox & Friends, often reported to be one of President Donald Trump’s favorite shows, aired an attack ad on the president from 2020 Democratic...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Mike Bloomberg Fires Back at Trump: ‘Obsessed Much?’

Former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg fired back at President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack with a simple message:...
Mediaite Also reported by •PoliticoFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

GoodVibes58

Neil Rosen @PitchforkPolit2 @mgrant76308 It will because "Bernie" runs as an "Independent". He's not a DemoRat or a Republican… https://t.co/Obvn9wPNfx 4 hours ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 RT @Mediaite: Trump Goes Off on 'Mini Mike Bloomberg' After Fox and Friends Airs Attack Ad https://t.co/zX6WnvNgBz 19 hours ago

GeorgeP93864867

George Proctor RT @GeorgeP93864867: Instead he goes around trying to take the will of the people to still away the 2016 election that's all this is these… 2 days ago

GeorgeP93864867

George Proctor Instead he goes around trying to take the will of the people to still away the 2016 election that's all this is the… https://t.co/Oc5PVRsj7X 2 days ago

realericjallen

Eric J. Allen Trump Goes Off on 'Mini Mike Bloomberg' After Fox & Friends Airs Attack Ad https://t.co/IiUAZZ5PHP 2 days ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith Trump Goes Off on 'Mini Mike Bloomberg' After Fox & Friends Airs Attack Ad https://t.co/hgD1tKU9iq 2 days ago

mcpizzolato

Mark Christopher Pizzolato Trump Goes Off on 'Mini Mike Bloomberg' After Fox & Friends Airs Attack Ad @MikeBloomberg ain't gonna be President… https://t.co/YTOXDoi2sV 2 days ago

ChuckUmeboshi

Chuck Plum Trump Goes Off on 5 foot 2 ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’ After Fox & Friends Airs Attack Ad https://t.co/FTXgY0bxk6 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.