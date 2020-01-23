Global  

Mike Bloomberg Fires Back at Trump: ‘Obsessed Much?’

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020
Former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg fired back at President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack with a simple message: “Obsessed much?” Bloomberg responded to a Twitter thread from Trump taking aim at the billionaire and former mayor, calling him “mini Michael Bloomberg.” Trump continued that “when Mini loses, he will be spending […]
News video: Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown'

Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown' 00:35

 President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

