Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cara Santana is stepping out for the first time since news of split from longtime love Jesse Metcalfe. The 35-year-old star flashed a smile as she stepped out for lunch with a friend on Thursday afternoon (January 23) at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Santana Cara [...] 👓 View full article

