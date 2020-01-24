Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Cara Santana is stepping out for the first time since news of split from longtime love Jesse Metcalfe. The 35-year-old star flashed a smile as she stepped out for lunch with a friend on Thursday afternoon (January 23) at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Santana Cara [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Upbeat Harry makes first public outing since royal split [Video]Upbeat Harry makes first public outing since royal split

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry took part in the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, his first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Cara Delevingne’s romantic tribute to Ashley Benson on 30th birthday [Video]Cara Delevingne’s romantic tribute to Ashley Benson on 30th birthday

Cara Delevingne’s romantic tribute to Ashley Benson on 30th birthday The pair first met in 2018 while filming 'Her Smell', and confirmed their romance in June 2019. To celebrate Ashley's birthday,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cara Santana Had 'No Idea Things Weren't Fine' with Jesse Metcalfe Before Split - Report

A source close to Cara Santana is addressing her split from fiance Jesse Metcalfe. The source is saying that the 35-year-old star had “no idea” her...
Just Jared

Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana Split, End Engagement (Report)

After over a decade together, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have gone their separate ways and ended their engagement. “They’ve split and are not...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineExtraAceShowbizBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe 2 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe https://t.co/YWHucGJc1y via @JustJared 3 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Cara Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe https://t.co/YmYs3EJVUU 3 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Cara Cara Santana Makes First Public Outing Since Split from Jesse Metcalfe https://t.co/YmYs3EJVUU 3 hours ago

WesleyCoughlan

Wesley Coughlan RT @JustJared: Newly single Cara Santana steps out in L.A. after splitting with fiance Jesse Metcalfe: https://t.co/MEFYgZqNkC 3 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Newly single Cara Santana steps out in L.A. after splitting with fiance Jesse Metcalfe: https://t.co/MEFYgZqNkC 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.