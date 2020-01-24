Global  

Ewan McGregor Gives Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Update

Friday, 24 January 2020
Ewan McGregor is speaking out about his Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus. It was previously announced that the 48-year-old actor’s show has been put on hold. It is now being reported that filming for Ewan‘s series has been pushed back to next year, as writer Hossein Amini needs to be replaced. “I think we [...]
 Ewan McGregor has insisted that reports of his Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series being put on "indefinite" hold are "not as dramatic" as they may seem.

