Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Take Her Out’: Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
ABC News obtained a recording that “appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired,” the outlet reported Friday. “Get rid of her!” the voice said to be of Trump says in the video. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine's interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in documents..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine opens probe into possible surveillance of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities announced a probe Thursday into possible surveillance of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch before she was dismissed from her...
Seattle Times

Top Democrat demands probe of 'profoundly alarming' threats against former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

New evidence in the impeachment probe suggests ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance by associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

estradAnaM

AMES RT @pittgriffin: The thugocracy: “Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.” htt… 2 minutes ago

mostlyjokes

mostly jokes The 'Theory' of Evolution is confirmed, not contradicted, by each new discovery. Every new fossil found confirms th… https://t.co/prb5fUGehT 12 minutes ago

DebbieSamsBROW1

Debbie Sams BROWN 'Take Her Out': Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch #Topbuzz https://t.co/pPon80izDV 16 minutes ago

drkatraphael

Rev Dr Kathleen Raphael DD LPN 'Take Her Out': Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch https://t.co/vQKsJQBAbP 26 minutes ago

Resisteress

ck RT @holybullies: 'Take Her Out': Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch https://t.co/Q97GtmKcrX vi… 37 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Trump Apparently Caught Demanding Ouster of Yovanovitch https://t.co/q1u1qIoXEH 44 minutes ago

parkviewsky

Baines Johnson RT @jeremynewberger: It won't be long before video emerges of Trump giving Ukraine's Zelensky a toilet whirly while Pence uses the Ukrainia… 46 minutes ago

redstmiscreant

Baritone Liberavoice 'Take Her Out!': Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch https://t.co/dQOMieMXrn via @mediaite 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.