‘Take Her Out’: Trump Apparently Caught on Tape Demanding Ouster of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

ABC News obtained a recording that “appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired,” the outlet reported Friday. “Get rid of her!” the voice said to be of Trump says in the video. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. […] 👓 View full article

