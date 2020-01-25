Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LISTEN: ABC News Releases Audio from Reported Trump Dinner Talking Yovanovitch With Parnas, Fruman

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ABC News tonight has released some of the audio from the much-talked-about conversation today in which President *Donald Trump* ripped *Marie Yovanovitch* to *Lev Parnas* and *Igor Fruman*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: ​Trump: Lev Parnas Is A 'Con Man' And 'Groupie'

​Trump: Lev Parnas Is A 'Con Man' And 'Groupie' 00:58

 President Trump held a media event.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2 [Video]Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2

Democrats are continuing their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:00Published

Impeachment trial set to begin in Senate [Video]Impeachment trial set to begin in Senate

President Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin in the U.S. Senate this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Recording of Trump calling for Yovanovitch’s ouster appears to corroborate Parnas’s account

President Donald Trump is allegedly heard on an audio recording demanding the firing of then-U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a private...
Seattle Times

'Take her out': Tape seems to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster - ABC

An audio recording appeared to capture President Donald Trump calling in 2018 for the firing of the then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a key figure in the series...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.