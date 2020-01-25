LISTEN: ABC News Releases Audio from Reported Trump Dinner Talking Yovanovitch With Parnas, Fruman

President Donald Trump is allegedly heard on an audio recording demanding the firing of then-U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a private...

'Take her out': Tape seems to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster - ABC An audio recording appeared to capture President Donald Trump calling in 2018 for the firing of the then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a key figure in the series...

Reuters 11 hours ago Also reported by • Mediaite

