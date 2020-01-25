Global  

Norah O’Donnell Confronts Bernie Sanders on Campaign Promises: ‘You Don’t Know How Much Your Plan Costs?’

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Norah O'Donnell confronted Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders over the cost of his ambitious agenda, and was astonished when Sanders told her "nobody knows" what his programs will cost.
News video: What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, and Gov. Charlie Baker's budget plan.

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the..

Is Obama Planning To Stop Bernie Sanders From Getting The Democratic Party Nomination?

Fox Business News is reporting that Former President Barack Obama may speak out against Bernie Sanders. Obama has remained mostly silent through the early stages of the Democratic race for the..

Bernie Sanders on the cost of his health plan and Joe Biden

In a wide-ranging interview, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell about the impeachment trial of President Trump, the cost...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaitePolitiFact

Connelly: The time is now for Sanders to stifle his obnoxious 'Bernie Bros'

A bad memory from 2016 has flashed to mind in the 2020 campaign.  The "Bernie Bros" have resurfaced.  They are the renegade left,  steeped in misogyny and...
