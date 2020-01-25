Global  

Elizabeth Warren Campaign Deletes Tweet of 90 Percent Christian ‘Interfaith Council’ After Intense Mockery

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020
Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign deleted a tweet announcing its "Interfaith Advisory Council" after intense social media mockery over the council's composition: 14 Christian leaders, one Rabbi, and one Buddhist Sensei.
Warren rolls out council of interfaith advisers

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Warren on Friday tapped religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential...
Seattle Times

After Biden’s Boast, New Elizabeth Warren Ad Claims Trump Fears HER The Most

The presidential campaign of Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) released a new ad today, which aims to bill the senator from Massachusetts as the Democratic...
Mediaite


