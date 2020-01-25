Global  

Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama, & America Ferrera Celebrate the Latinx House at Sundance

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama, and America Ferrera pose for a photo while attending the Latinx House and Netflix’s kick-off party for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Friday night (January 24) in Park City, Utah. Joining the three longtime friends were Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero. Netflix partnered with The Latinx House to [...]
