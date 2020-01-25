Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama, & America Ferrera Celebrate the Latinx House at Sundance

Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama, and America Ferrera pose for a photo while attending the Latinx House and Netflix’s kick-off party for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Friday night (January 24) in Park City, Utah. Joining the three longtime friends were Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero. Netflix partnered with The Latinx House to [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published 3 weeks ago Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Eva Longoria Grabs Lunch with Pregnant Friend America Ferrera Eva Longoria and America Ferrera step out for lunch at E Baldi restaurant on Thursday afternoon (January 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two actresses have been...

Just Jared 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this