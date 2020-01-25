Global  

Sienna Miller's Big Ring Is on Display at Sundance 2020!

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Sienna Miller has been the subject of engagement rumors lately and her big diamond ring was on display at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival! The 38-year-old actress was joined by co-star Diego Luna while premiering their movie Wander Darkly on Saturday afternoon (January 25) in Park City, Utah. Sienna and Diego were also joined by [...]
