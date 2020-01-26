Song Of the Year Nominee Lewis Capaldi Hits Up Grammys 2020

Global  

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lewis Capaldi points in all the directions while arriving at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old singer and songwriter went casual for music’s big night out, where he’s nominated for Song of the Year for his hit single, “Someone You Loved”. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
 Lewis Capaldi suffered an awkward blunder when he was mistaken for a seat filler at his first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys Sings About the Year in Music to Tune of 'Someone You Loved'

Alicia Keys wrote a fun new song set to the tune of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and she debuted it on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared Also reported by •Sify

Grammys 2020 Nominee Lewis Capaldi Mistaken for Seat Filler at Show

Lewis Capaldi had one of the biggest songs of the year with his hit “Someone You Loved” and was in attendance at the 2020 Grammys as a nominee…but was...
Just Jared


