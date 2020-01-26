Song Of the Year Nominee Lewis Capaldi Hits Up Grammys 2020

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lewis Capaldi points in all the directions while arriving at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old singer and songwriter went casual for music’s big night out, where he’s nominated for Song of the Year for his hit single, “Someone You Loved”. PHOTOS: Check out [...] 👓 View full article

