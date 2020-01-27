Global  

Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash: 3 More Victims Confirmed By a Family Member

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were all on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday (January 26) in Calabasas, California. The helicopter was also carrying Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy and were flying to Thousand Oaks to attend a [...]
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News 03:07

 The basketball legend and one of his daughters were aboard his private helicopter over Calabasas when it crashed Sunday, officials say.

