Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash: 3 More Victims Confirmed By a Family Member
Monday, 27 January 2020 () John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were all on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday (January 26) in Calabasas, California. The helicopter was also carrying Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy and were flying to Thousand Oaks to attend a [...]
There are a ton of rumors floating around online about who might have died alongside Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash that... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS Sports •USATODAY.com
