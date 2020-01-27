Global  

Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020, Says Ariana Grande Deserves It

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020
Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie was [...]
News video: Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys 00:53

 Billie Eilish took home all of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammys and we’re SHOOK.

