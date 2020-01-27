Global  

Jessica Simpson shares photo of Calabasas mountains after Kobe Bryant's fatal crash: 'I felt the loss'

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson honored Kobe Bryant and the lives of the eight other people, including Bryant's daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday morning.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Flightaware Reveals The Flight Pattern Of Kobe Bryant's Fatal Crash

Flightaware Reveals The Flight Pattern Of Kobe Bryant's Fatal Crash 00:33

 Flightaware.com reveals the course Kobe Bryant's helicopter took before crashing in Calabasas.

Credit: 41 Action News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio


Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Near Kobe Bryant Crash Scene

Jessica Simpson shared a photo near where the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash took place while paying tribute to the lives lost during the devastating accident on...
Just Jared

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Location Of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash In A Touching Tribute

'I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise'
Daily Caller


