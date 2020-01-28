Global  

Entire MSNBC Panel Goes On a Tear Against Alan Dershowitz: ‘I Don’t Think Harvard’s Happy Tonight’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Alan Dershowitz*'s defense of the impeachment of President *Donald Trump* was ripped apart and blasted my a power panel on MSNBC's special coverage of the trial with MSNBC host *Chris Hayes*, billing Dershowitz's defense as a "heterodox dissident" interpretation.
